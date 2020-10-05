Guest column: This is National Public Power Week

The revenues generated from those electricity sales are used to operate and maintain the distribution system, purchase more power from GRDA and support other city services, like streets and parks, police and fire protection. All that is done without using tax dollars.

GRDA wants to recognize public power week because we understand how important the public power model is to the communities we serve and the thousands of Oklahomans who live in those communities.

Several of our partnerships with these communities are approaching 75 years old, but the benefits of public power are as strong as ever.

Wagoner has been a GRDA wholesale customer and public power partner since 1947.

Along with helping to support the general fund in their respective communities, public power utilities give back in other ways as well.

Through payments in lieu of taxes, free or reduced cost electric services, vehicles, equipment and supplies, public power utilities contribute to their local governments and citizen-owners in many ways.

In fact, APPA found that public power utilities give back 33 percent more to their communities than privately-owned utilities. That is why the public power idea is still at work, in towns large and small, across the country.