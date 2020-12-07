Guest Column: Stay diligent despite pandemic fatigue

At the inception of COVID-19, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation started a health initiative called Protect Our People. As the numbers continue to rise, our initiative is even more important.

Over the last several days, Oklahoma has reached record high COVID-19 numbers. These numbers will continue to grow if we do not take precautions to curb the spread. I know some will say, “we’ve heard this before,” but this time things are quite different.

Not only are positive cases increasing, hospitalizations are, too. Oklahoma’s hospitals are in danger of being overwhelmed – not just in the ICU where beds are scarce, but hospitals may not have the available staff to treat the influx of patients.

More than 14,500 new cases in mid-November. That is more cases than Oklahoma reported in the first several months of the pandemic. To top it off, we are entering flu season.

At the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, we are committed to protecting you and your family’s health. The MCN requires masks to be worn on our premises. Although our state has yet to issue a mandate, I urge you to take appropriate precautions. Please consider the vulnerable populations—your elderly neighbor or maybe the child next door who has a compromised immune system.