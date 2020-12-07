Guest Column: Stay diligent despite pandemic fatigue

At the inception of COVID-19, the Muscogee (Creek) Nation started a health initiative called Protect Our People. As the numbers continue to rise, our initiative is even more important.
Over the last several days, Oklahoma has reached record high COVID-19 numbers. These numbers will continue to grow if we do not take precautions to curb the spread. I know some will say, “we’ve heard this before,” but this time things are quite different.
Not only are positive cases increasing, hospitalizations are, too. Oklahoma’s hospitals are in danger of being overwhelmed – not just in the ICU where beds are scarce, but hospitals may not have the available staff to treat the influx of patients.
More than 14,500 new cases in mid-November. That is more cases than Oklahoma reported in the first several months of the pandemic. To top it off, we are entering flu season.
At the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, we are committed to protecting you and your family’s health. The MCN requires masks to be worn on our premises. Although our state has yet to issue a mandate, I urge you to take appropriate precautions. Please consider the vulnerable populations—your elderly neighbor or maybe the child next door who has a compromised immune system.
Data and research prove that masking is effective. Several weeks ago, Dr. David Kendrick, CEO of MyHealth Access Network, posed the question, “are you willing to wear a mask for your neighbor?” I am here to ask the same. Please do what you can to protect your loved ones and our vulnerable populations. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and maintain distance between yourself and others.
In order to protect our citizens, the MCN is staying up to date on the most current data. Although a vaccine is not available quite yet, the MCN has created and appointed a COVID-19 Vaccine Task Force. The purpose of which is to track information, collaborate with stakeholders and administer the vaccine when it does become available.
Our Task Force has developed a comprehensive plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine within the MCN service area. Utilizing CDC guidance, MCN will deliver the first doses to our healthcare workers and our most vulnerable populations.
The vaccine will be administered widely as more doses become available. Through collaboration with Indian Health Services, we have been informed to anticipate the first doses in December. Administration of the vaccine will begin once we have received the shipment.
I understand we are all suffering from pandemic fatigue, but please stay vigilant. The holidays are approaching; please remember to wear your masks to protect our citizens, our elders and our entire community. Protect Our People.
