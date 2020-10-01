Guest column: Remember the aging during National Residents' Rights Month

The Nursing Home Reform Act has required every nursing home to provide quality care for their residents since 1987, ensuring they have freedom to make their own choices, the right to self-determination and the right to be treated with dignity and respect.
Nursing homes are required to develop a plan of care with input from the resident, family or legal representative, and the resident’s physician to provide him or her with the best care possible and activities to maintain physical, mental and psychosocial well-being.
Residents’ rights include, but are not limited to, the right to be informed, the right to choose, the right to privacy and confidentiality, the right to make a complaint, the right to participate in their own care, the right to visitors, the right to be treated with dignity and respect and the right to vote.
Tuesday, November 3, 2020, is Election Day, and I would like to emphasize the residents’ right to vote.
2020 has dealt us many challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic prohibiting us from engaging in everyday activities we all took for granted. Although we are learning to live the “new normal way of life,” let’s not forget to exercise one of our most valuable rights, the right to VOTE!
Americans have worked hard to achieve the right to vote. You may not realize, but older adults represent a large portion of voters during an election year.
It is so important that residents living in long-term care facilities have the right to vote. COVID has certainly proposed problems for residents to leave facilities to go to the polls to cast their votes, but they can still vote by mail.
Nursing homes are required to allow all residents the right to vote. Nursing homes should assist residents with the process of obtaining ballots, providing envelopes and stamps and mailing off the ballots.
They should allow the residents to choose a designated person to assist them in filling out the ballot if needed while following safe practices for infection control.
Ballots can be accessed through https://www.ok.gov/elections/voter_info/absentee_voting/index.html. You may also contact your local county election board for any questions you may have. The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 5 p.m.
As Ombudsmen, we serve as a resident advocate. While COVID-19 has certainly modified how we operate, we continue to advocate for long-term care residents. If you have any questions regarding resident rights or any other questions or concerns regarding long-term care issues, please don’t hesitate to contact us.
Call Gina Elliott, LTC Ombudsman Supervisor with the EODD Area Agency on Aging Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program at 918-913-9587 or LTC Ombudsman Supervisor Scott Harding at 918-913-9582.
