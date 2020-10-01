Guest column: Remember the aging during National Residents' Rights Month

The Nursing Home Reform Act has required every nursing home to provide quality care for their residents since 1987, ensuring they have freedom to make their own choices, the right to self-determination and the right to be treated with dignity and respect.

Nursing homes are required to develop a plan of care with input from the resident, family or legal representative, and the resident’s physician to provide him or her with the best care possible and activities to maintain physical, mental and psychosocial well-being.

Residents’ rights include, but are not limited to, the right to be informed, the right to choose, the right to privacy and confidentiality, the right to make a complaint, the right to participate in their own care, the right to visitors, the right to be treated with dignity and respect and the right to vote.

Tuesday, November 3, 2020, is Election Day, and I would like to emphasize the residents’ right to vote.

2020 has dealt us many challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic prohibiting us from engaging in everyday activities we all took for granted. Although we are learning to live the “new normal way of life,” let’s not forget to exercise one of our most valuable rights, the right to VOTE!