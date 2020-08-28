Guest Column: Faith in times of turmoil - A Latter-day Saint Principle

Some may not have noticed, but there is a devastating plague spreading across every nation. This plague dampens hope and corrodes joy; we have all felt its effects. This pestilence, far more destructive than any virus, is fear. Fear is the opposite of faith.
In the book of Exodus 20:1-17, the Lord reveals one of the most well recognized and important sections of the Holy Bible - the Ten Commandments. We obey these steadfastly, relying on the Grace of God when we fall short.
However, do we obey what had been referred to as the "Eleventh Commandment"? Immediately after Moses delivers the Ten Commandments, he councils the Jews to “fear not”.
Exodus 20:20 "And Moses said unto the people, Fear not: for God is come to prove you...".
Considering the events thus far of this year, it seems no coincidence that this scripture is found in 20:20. In these times of physical sickness, economic stress and political upheaval, it is paramount that we remember the true source of all joy and happiness - faith in Jesus Christ.
Allow faith to fill your heart and drive out all darkness. As we yield ourselves to God, we will begin to foster a light that leaves no room for fright. We now have the opportunity to prove our resolve and our confidence in God's magnificent plan.
It's easy to be courageous and steadfast when everything goes well, but when life takes turns that we don't expect, that's when faith becomes truly crucial. The optimist could even argue that we have been blessed to have such struggles; blessed that we can become experienced and more devoted.
As I stated previously, faith in Christ is the key, but what beliefs does that entail? A man named Joseph Smith, through divine inspiration, gave thirteen guiding principles. These collectively are The Articles of Faith. I will give three:
1 We believe in God, the Eternal Father, and in His Son, Jesus Christ, and in the Holy Ghost.
2 We believe that men will be punished for their own sins, and not for Adam’s transgression.
3 We believe that through the Atonement of Christ, all mankind may be saved, by obedience to the laws and ordinances of the Gospel.
Each of these divine principles is a reason why we faithfully stand unafraid. 1) God is our Father and His Son is our Savior, 2) we will be judged according to our works, and 3) Jesus the Christ has prepared a way for his flock to come home.
I want you to strengthen your trust in Christ. If you have questions, concerns, or want to learn the final ten principles of The Articles of Faith call us today at 918-230-2323.