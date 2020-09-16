From the Staff: A lasting memory of Secretariat

It was an early goal after my college graduation to go and see legendary race horse Secretariat.
It took 16 years, but I finally planned to stop at Claiborne Farm in Paris, Ky., to visit “Big Red” en route to Philadelphia in 1989.
Little did I know during that the September 1989 trip that things would not go as planned. The stop in Kentucky was to spend the night before going on to see friends.
A morning side trip to Claiborne Farm would be no problem … at least that’s what I thought.
As it turned out, no one from outside the farm except for veterinarians were allowed to see the 19-year-old runner that captured the 1973 Triple Crown.
Secretariat was battling the painful hoof disease laminitis.
I had no idea at the time why I was not allowed to see the horse, but accepted the fact and drove on to Philly.
A few weeks later once I got back to work, a photo moved on the Associated Press Laser Photo machine and I instantly recognized the subject: Secretariat racing through the Claiborne Farm pasture.
The caption, however, stopped me at the machine. Secretariat Dies … it read.
Now, I understood why no visitors were allowed. The horse had been euthanized on Oct. 4, 1989 to prevent further suffering from laminitis.
I did eventually visit Claiborne again in 2003. My nephew and I got to see the 2001 Kentucky Derby champion who lived on the grounds. The grave of Secretariat was nearby. The horse was buried near other Claiborne Farm greats.
While there, I learned that Secretariat’s owner, Penny Chenery, had fresh red roses placed on the grave to commemorate certain times of the thoroughbred’s life.
All these memories came running back while interviewing Wagoner resident Sally Flora-French for a story in this issue of the Wagoner County American-Tribune.
Flora-French got to work on a huge sculpture of Secretariat. She said she felt the greatness of the horse during her brief work on it last year.
I get that same feeling every time I watch the replay of the 1973 Belmont Stakes and the breath-taking run of greatness.
“Secretariat is running like a tremendous machine!” race caller Chic Anderson said during the horse’s 30-length victory on June 9, 1973.
Thank you Sally Flora-French for letting me ride with you on the back of Secretariat’s memory once again.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!