From the Staff: A lasting memory of Secretariat

It was an early goal after my college graduation to go and see legendary race horse Secretariat.

It took 16 years, but I finally planned to stop at Claiborne Farm in Paris, Ky., to visit “Big Red” en route to Philadelphia in 1989.

Little did I know during that the September 1989 trip that things would not go as planned. The stop in Kentucky was to spend the night before going on to see friends.

A morning side trip to Claiborne Farm would be no problem … at least that’s what I thought.

As it turned out, no one from outside the farm except for veterinarians were allowed to see the 19-year-old runner that captured the 1973 Triple Crown.

Secretariat was battling the painful hoof disease laminitis.

I had no idea at the time why I was not allowed to see the horse, but accepted the fact and drove on to Philly.

A few weeks later once I got back to work, a photo moved on the Associated Press Laser Photo machine and I instantly recognized the subject: Secretariat racing through the Claiborne Farm pasture.

The caption, however, stopped me at the machine. Secretariat Dies … it read.