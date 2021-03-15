From the editor: Hope is in the air after a year of pandemic woes

But despite that, I have seen the generosity of the community as you offered donations during a snowstorm and raised funds to help feed students when school was out of session.

With all the numerous changes going on in the world amid this pandemic, I am glad that Wagoner County still knows who it is down to its core.

I am hopeful that we are now seeing a turning of the tides as we move beyond this month. I feel we are right on the fringes of finding our “new normal” as our schools welcome students back and our annual events get the greenlight to resume this year.

This month I also received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and will receive the second next month. Though I am a United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians member, I must give credit to my fellow Cherokee tribe. Wado to you, Cherokee Nation!

Not only are they allowing Native Americans of all tribes to receive the vaccine, but as you will read in this issue, they are also opening up the opportunity to Wagoner County residents and other non-Natives in the CN’s 14-county jurisdiction.