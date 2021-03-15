From the editor: Hope is in the air after a year of pandemic woes

This month marks a milestone, not just for Wagoner County, but for the entire nation and the world.
It has been one whole year since the coronavirus, or COVID-19, infiltrated our lives.
This pandemic has forced us to shut down schools and businesses, as well as forced us to social distance in ways we never thought imaginable. It has shut down travel and, at one time, forced us to compete for basic necessities such as toilet paper and water.
It has also taken loved ones and family indiscriminately, cutting short lives that we will always wish could have been lived to their fullest.
It has been a mentally draining last year to say the least, with many of us making tough decisions in regards to all areas including finances and whether or not to see loved ones on holidays.
Yet, in the midst of one of our hardest years, I have also seen us show resiliency and creativity in finding ways to stay connected and engaged, from viral TikTok challenge trends to Bernie Sanders memes.
I have also seen us grow closer in ways that disregard how close we are in physical distance, with everyone from children to the elderly making the effort to learn how to Zoom and FaceTime.
Wagoner County also saw many community challenges, including the cancellation of events and festivals that make our area feel like home.
But despite that, I have seen the generosity of the community as you offered donations during a snowstorm and raised funds to help feed students when school was out of session.
With all the numerous changes going on in the world amid this pandemic, I am glad that Wagoner County still knows who it is down to its core.
I am hopeful that we are now seeing a turning of the tides as we move beyond this month. I feel we are right on the fringes of finding our “new normal” as our schools welcome students back and our annual events get the greenlight to resume this year.
This month I also received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and will receive the second next month. Though I am a United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians member, I must give credit to my fellow Cherokee tribe. Wado to you, Cherokee Nation!
Not only are they allowing Native Americans of all tribes to receive the vaccine, but as you will read in this issue, they are also opening up the opportunity to Wagoner County residents and other non-Natives in the CN’s 14-county jurisdiction.
There are strong opinions on either side for and against receiving the vaccine, even in my own family. Please don’t see this as me trying to tell you what to do. Everyone has their own choice based on their beliefs and what is best for them.
What I do know is that there is a sense of renewed hope in the air, and as long as it doesn’t mix in any nasty spring pollen, I’m ready and eager to take in a lungful.