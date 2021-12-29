Column: Editor’s reflections, wishes for a positive 2022 in Wagoner County

Please know as editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune, I will always strive to be accurate. If I’m not accurate, then I’m wrong. If I’m wrong, then I’m failing at my job. I take that very seriously. If I get something unintentionally wrong, I will own up to it by issuing corrections.

Keep that in mind as we enter 2022. My job is to be your voice.

Another great thing about being editor of a local newspaper is the ability to really get to know people in our communities. Hypothetically, a story about a local pastor donating 75 pounds of food to a homeless shelter in Wagoner County may not have made the TV news due to its non-hard-hitting nature, but I guarantee you, I’ll make sure it makes the paper. Front page at that. My role gives me the ability to tell those nice, people-helping-people stories that might have gotten overlooked otherwise.

Speaking of nice, let’s talk about that for a second.

Remember that saying treat others the way you want to be treated? Some of these city-wide Facebook groups are getting increasingly nasty. I’m all for our First Amendment, but I’d hate to see people leave or re-think living in our great Wagoner County communities because of a handful of hateful comments.