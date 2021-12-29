Column: Editor’s reflections, wishes for a positive 2022 in Wagoner County

As we approach 2022, I couldn’t help but sit back and reflect about some of the experiences I've had over six months as editor of Wagoner County’s home newspaper — your newspaper, your voice.
It’s been a wild ride so far. We’ve had an EF-1 tornado in Coweta. A huge streetscape project was approved by O.D.O.T. in Wagoner. Porter's Livesay Orchards dealt with an unprecedented peach shortage due to the winter freeze, but the Porter Lions Club still managed to have a successful Porter Peach Festival. The list is endless.
After transitioning from a reporter role in television news to an editor role in print journalism, I get asked a lot: Why the change?
The answer is simple.
I’m a strong believer that stories need more time to be told correctly. They need more voices. They need more context. They need more research. The written form gives me the ability to really dive into a story, and take the time I need to get it correct.
Oftentimes in the TV realm, I felt rushed to be first to get to breaking news, or get a story submitted before air time. Although timeliness is important in journalism, I’m a firm believer that accuracy is simply more crucial. Some stories are controversial in nature and require multiple voices for and against an issue. Some may require an investigation to unfold before certain information gets released.
Please know as editor of the Wagoner County American-Tribune, I will always strive to be accurate. If I’m not accurate, then I’m wrong. If I’m wrong, then I’m failing at my job. I take that very seriously. If I get something unintentionally wrong, I will own up to it by issuing corrections.
Keep that in mind as we enter 2022. My job is to be your voice.
Another great thing about being editor of a local newspaper is the ability to really get to know people in our communities. Hypothetically, a story about a local pastor donating 75 pounds of food to a homeless shelter in Wagoner County may not have made the TV news due to its non-hard-hitting nature, but I guarantee you, I’ll make sure it makes the paper. Front page at that. My role gives me the ability to tell those nice, people-helping-people stories that might have gotten overlooked otherwise.
Speaking of nice, let’s talk about that for a second.
Remember that saying treat others the way you want to be treated? Some of these city-wide Facebook groups are getting increasingly nasty. I’m all for our First Amendment, but I’d hate to see people leave or re-think living in our great Wagoner County communities because of a handful of hateful comments.
I can’t see into the future. Nor am I a digital media major or creator, but I guarantee if we work on being a little bit nicer, more people will have better things to say about our communities.
Think about what we do have! Wagoner is in close proximity of prime fishing and boating at Ft. Gibson Lake. Coweta is minutes away from Tulsa County and the hub of urban Oklahoma. There are still plenty of spots in Wagoner County to ‘escape’ with land, trails and pure quietness. The small-town charm is very much alive in Wagoner County.
I’ve been to some less-than-adequate places in this great country of ours. Wagoner County is a gem.
I am certainly blessed to be your editor of the Wagoner County American – Tribune. As we approach the New Year, I encourage you to continue reaching out to me if you have a story, or know someone who has a story. Did your son just shoot a rare buck east of Porter? Let me know! Are you seeing an increasing amount of coyotes in your neighborhood? Let me know. Is your niece the dance captain at Oklahoma State? Let me know! If it’s related to Wagoner County in some way or form, I’m all ears.
Be well. Be nice. Stay healthy. Stay positive. Go Wagoner County.