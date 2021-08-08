Cares Corner: Wagoner Community Hospital awarded grant to aid in substance, opioid use disorder

-Recovery: Expanding peer recovery and treatment options that help individuals start and say in recovery, and overall allow more pathways to recovery.

This is the second grant Wagoner Community Hospital received from RCORP. The first grant, the RCORP Planning Grant, was awarded on Aug 31, 2020. It’s an 18-month grant set to conclude on Feb. 28, 2022. As part of the RCORP Planning Grant, a Community Needs Assessment and Strategic Plan was created. Several key findings from the Needs Assessment have been developed and implemented including increased substance prevention education, additional treatment options, and enhanced recovery and support services.

“The Wagoner County Substance Use Consortium has collaborated with partners and community stakeholders to create a comprehensive Strategic Plan and have already added essential services. This RCORP Implementation Grant will ensure that all strategies are successfully implemented which will benefit our community greatly by increasing SUD/OUD prevention, treatment and recovery services,” said Wagoner Community Hospital CEO Jimmy Leopard.

Wagoner Community Hospital Grant Director Suzanne Salichs said the opioid crisis has hit rural communities, like Wagoner, especially hard.