Cares Corner: Wagoner Community Hospital awarded grant to aid in substance, opioid use disorder

The Wagoner Community Hospital applied for and was recently awarded a Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) Implementation Grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).
The grant focuses on reducing the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorder (SUD), including opioid use disorder (OUD), in high-risk, rural communities.
Primary partners for the grant include: Cherokee Nation Behavioral Health, CEOKS Health Services, Muscogee Nation Behavioral Health, Reckless Saints of Nowhere and the Wagoner County Family Service Council.
The grant is a multi-year initiative by HRSA aimed at reducing the morbidity and mortality associated with opioid overdoes in high-risk, rural communities by strengthening the capacity of multi-sector consortia addressing:
-Prevention: Reducing the occurrence of substance/opioid addiction among new and at-risk individuals, as well as fatal substance/opioid-related overdoes, through community and provider education and harm reduction measures, including the strategic placement of overdose-reversing devices, such as naloxone.
-Treatment: Implementing or expanding access to evidence-based practices for SUD/OUD treatment, such as Medication-Assisted Treatment (MAT).
-Recovery: Expanding peer recovery and treatment options that help individuals start and say in recovery, and overall allow more pathways to recovery.
This is the second grant Wagoner Community Hospital received from RCORP. The first grant, the RCORP Planning Grant, was awarded on Aug 31, 2020. It’s an 18-month grant set to conclude on Feb. 28, 2022. As part of the RCORP Planning Grant, a Community Needs Assessment and Strategic Plan was created. Several key findings from the Needs Assessment have been developed and implemented including increased substance prevention education, additional treatment options, and enhanced recovery and support services.
“The Wagoner County Substance Use Consortium has collaborated with partners and community stakeholders to create a comprehensive Strategic Plan and have already added essential services. This RCORP Implementation Grant will ensure that all strategies are successfully implemented which will benefit our community greatly by increasing SUD/OUD prevention, treatment and recovery services,” said Wagoner Community Hospital CEO Jimmy Leopard.
Wagoner Community Hospital Grant Director Suzanne Salichs said the opioid crisis has hit rural communities, like Wagoner, especially hard.
“While we have seen significant decreases in opioid dispensement and overdoses, it is through collective efforts that we are strengthening and expanding services to those that need it the most. We will continue to work collectively with our partners and community stakeholders to implement services that prevent use, save lives, and help those on their pathways to recovery,” Salichs said.
More information about the grant can be directed toward Dr. Salichs at (918)-614-5523