Barry and Becky Switzer: Reform our prisons? Yes, but vote no on State Question 805 (copy)

The marketing in favor of State Question 805 has been most enticing. The way it appears, who wouldn’t vote yes? Many Oklahomans have already cast their ballots based on this marketing without truly knowing what is at stake.

We certainly applaud the intention of SQ 805; however, we feel it is loosely written and will not truly protect the people of Oklahoma. This change to our Constitution has too many flaws that cannot be overlooked. The way this state question is written does not protect the people of Oklahoma and would lead to the early release of habitual and dangerous criminals to our streets.

SQ 805 needs further consideration and research before we vote to amend the Oklahoma Constitution. Just so you know, it does not consider domestic abuse, cruelty to pets and many crimes against children as violent crimes. These are violent crimes, yet the legal definition of SQ 805 will treat those who commit such crimes the same as those who commit lesser crimes, such as writing bogus checks, and will not allow judges and juries to enhance sentences based on past convictions defined as nonviolent.

We support continued conversations to decrease the state inmate population. Still incomplete sentencing for those who have violated public safety, caused harm to Oklahoma families and committed egregious acts against animals is simply unacceptable.