Barry and Becky Switzer: Reform our prisons? Yes, but vote no on State Question 805 (copy)

The marketing in favor of State Question 805 has been most enticing. The way it appears, who wouldn’t vote yes? Many Oklahomans have already cast their ballots based on this marketing without truly knowing what is at stake.
We certainly applaud the intention of SQ 805; however, we feel it is loosely written and will not truly protect the people of Oklahoma. This change to our Constitution has too many flaws that cannot be overlooked. The way this state question is written does not protect the people of Oklahoma and would lead to the early release of habitual and dangerous criminals to our streets.
SQ 805 needs further consideration and research before we vote to amend the Oklahoma Constitution. Just so you know, it does not consider domestic abuse, cruelty to pets and many crimes against children as violent crimes. These are violent crimes, yet the legal definition of SQ 805 will treat those who commit such crimes the same as those who commit lesser crimes, such as writing bogus checks, and will not allow judges and juries to enhance sentences based on past convictions defined as nonviolent.
We support continued conversations to decrease the state inmate population. Still incomplete sentencing for those who have violated public safety, caused harm to Oklahoma families and committed egregious acts against animals is simply unacceptable.
SQ 805 will forever change the Oklahoma Constitution, and once changed, it would be virtually impossible to reverse course. Be careful what you are voting for, be informed, not persuaded by creative television or print advertising. Animal and domestic abuse are often baby steps toward more heinous crime.
SQ 805 would hinder the ability of our justice system to apply appropriate intervention for crimes covered by it, so they don’t escalate to those not covered by it.
There are or should be different degrees of severity.
Rather than permanently amending our state Constitution, we would prefer an approach that would allow the Oklahoma Legislature and the Oklahoma judicial system time to evaluate punishments and sentencing to ensure they are protecting Oklahoma families.
Addressing crime and recidivism is not a one-size-fits-all solution as is being sought by SQ 805.
There are outstanding people on both sides of this state question. A rush to change the state Constitution, without considering crimes not listed in the Jan. 1 violent felonies act, is misleading and potentially dangerous.
A no vote will give the Legislature time to gather information and further the process of fine tuning the correlation between punishments and sentencing durations to continue reducing our prison population.
Ultimately, our goal should be to decrease our recidivism rates. SQ 805 does not address all the considerations of early release and is incomplete. We hope you will review this state question thoroughly before casting your vote. After much consideration, our vote will be no.
Barry Switzer is former head football coach at the University of Oklahoma and the Dallas Cowboys. Becky Switzer was the head gymnastics coach and a marketing professional at OU and founded a private talent agency. She is a graduate of Leadership Oklahoma.
