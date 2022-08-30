William H. Thornton

William H. "Bill" Thornton, of Wagoner, age 93, passed from this life on Saturday, August 20th, 2022. He was preceded in death by his wife Billie of 48 years, and is survived by his loving family. He was laid to rest with Military Honors as a Bronze Star recipient at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery. Bill is remembered for his service as an Army paratrooper, his years in the National Guard, his time as a history teacher, and for his love of the outdoors. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shining Honor Project online at www.ShiningHonor.org for the work of Veteran headstone care, a cause dear to Bill's heart.