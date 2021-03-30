William Bradley

William Martin Bradley William Martin Bradley, known to all as Marty, went to be with the Lord on March 20th, 2021. He was a proud graduate of Tahlequah High School and the University of Tulsa and a long time resident of Wagoner, OK. Marty was a loving husband, father, grandpa, and friend! He was a faithful man of God serving as an Elder of the First Christian Church. Marty was known for his sense of humor, friendly conversations, generosity and selling toys, gadgets, and jewelry to make people smile. He was a traveling salesman by trade and made friends everywhere he went. He loved watching sports, especially if his son or grandsons were playing and loved cheering on the Wagoner Bulldogs! He is preceded in death by his parents Rev. Bill and Lou Bradley and sister Vicki Shedd. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years Becky Bradley, Son Brett Bradley and his wife Katy, Grandsons Beau, Beck, & Brave Bradley, Brother Rick Bradley and his wife Connie, Sister Mindy Richards, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In lieu of flowers, please go buy a gift from a small business and give it to someone else to make them smile or pay for someone's meal at a restaurant without telling them.