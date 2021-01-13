WANDA DORRIS

Wanda L. Dorris Wanda L. Dorris, age 82, longtime Coweta resident went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday evening, January 3, 2021 at her daughter's residence in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Wanda was born on October 3, 1938 in Moore, Oklahoma and was the daughter of Roy E. and Minnie A. (Camp) Corcorran. She received her education at Warner Schools in Warner, Oklahoma. Wanda married the love of her life, Marvin Dorris, Jr. on January 9, 1954 in Eufaula, Oklahoma. She worked in food service at St. Francis Hospital for 8 years until she retired in 1993. Prior to this, she and Marvin owned and operated Marlee Carpets, Dollar Carpets and Midway café in Coweta. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, racing, and, above all, she loved spending time with her family. Wanda is survived by one daughter, Brenda Isaacs and husband Jerry of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; two sons, Randall Dorris of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Larry Dorris and wife Teri of Stone Bluff, Oklahoma; one sister, Bonnie Knox of Harrah, Oklahoma; ten grandchildren; fourteen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Wanda was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Dorris, Jr. in 2019; her parents, Roy E. and Minnie A. Corcorran; one daughter, Rhonda Pattie; one granddaughter, Michelle Dorris; and two brothers. Graveside service celebrating Wanda's life will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 15, 2021 at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, Oklahoma. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Wanda L. Dorris entrusted her care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.