Tom Spillers, age 84, passed from this life on June 13, 2022. He was born in Shawnee OK to Rosco and Bonnie Spillers. He graduated from Shawnee High School. He worked at Shawnee Milling and attended Okmulgee Technical School. He worked as an engineering technician for OG&E until retiring in Wagoner. Tom belonged to the Masonic Scottish Rite for over 50 years and obtained the 32nd degree. He enjoyed golf, bowling and fishing. He leaves behind his spouse, Juanita; daughter Diane and Mike Cooper of Claremore, OK.

