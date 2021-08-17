Thomas McCoy

Thomas "Boone" James McCoy Thomas "Boone" James McCoy was born in Brooken, Oklahoma on July 24, 1937 to Oren McCoy and Alice (Boyd) Cooper. He passed away in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma on August 11, 2021 at the age of 84. He is survived by: His wife Bobbie of the home His children: Michael McCoy of Broken Arrow, OK Konnie Corley of Broken Arrow, OK Kent Blair of Coweta, OK Six grandkids: Kenna Morrison and husband, Joel, of Howe, OK Cara Armstrong and husband, Travis, of Poteau, OK Nikki Rogers of Muskogee, OK Bailey Rogers of Muskogee, OK Kyle Corley of Broken Arrow, OK Kirsty Blair of Coweta, OK Ten great grandkids McKell Morrison of Howe, OK Connor, Tyler and Jordan Morrison of Pocola, OK Emma and Leah Avants of Muskogee, OK Jackson and Braylee Goad of Muskogee, OK Kyndle Corley of Coweta, OK Keely Corley of Coweta, OK One sister: Mary Ann Spradling and husband, Jack, of Stigler, OK Two brothers: Ben McCoy and wife, Sandy, of Stigler, OK Irman Gray and wife, Judy, of Oklahoma City, OK One niece: Marilyn Presley of Heavener, OK Many more loved ones Thomas James was preceded in death by his mother, Alice Cooper; his dad, George Cooper; his father, Oren McCoy; and his daughter, Shana McCoy. Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Mallory Chapel in Stigler with Rev. David Bigger officiating. Interment at Stigler City Cemetery under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory of Stigler. Pallbearers: Richard Lacy ~ Steven Hill ~ Greg Hutchins ~ Donny Helmer ~ Rick Stout ~ Daren Stout Military Honors: Stigler VFW Post #4446