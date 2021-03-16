Terry Parkinson Miller Terry Parkinson Miller, 87, left this earth on March 10, 2021. He was the beloved husband of Martha, and father to Stephen and Amy. Terry was born on May 20, 1933 in Wagoner, Oklahoma to Howard "Buster" and Evie Parkinson Miller. He had one older brother, Howard Lee. Terry grew up in Wagoner and after high school, he moved to Stillwater, and graduated with a degree in Pre-med from Oklahoma State University. He married Martha, the love of his life in 1956 and then attended the University of Missouri School of Dentistry. He and Martha then moved to White Sands Missile Range where he served as a Captain in the United States Army. During their stay at White Sands, their son, Stephen, was born. After his service in the Army, he and his little family returned to Stillwater, Oklahoma where he set up his dental practice in the same building as Martha's father, long time physician, Howard L. Puckett, MD. Soon after, their daughter, Amy, was born and their family was complete. Terry was a beloved dentist for decades and served as mayor of Stillwater for two terms in the midst of his career. After retirement, Terry and Martha traveled the world together and wondered at the beauty of it all. Terry leaves behind, Martha, his wife, Stephen (Kim) Miller and Amy (Clay) Kerr, his children. He also leaves behind his grandchildren, Regan (Dean), Greg (Sarah), Emily (Michael), Lauren (Walt), Morgan (Brett), Hannah (Jake), and Tyler and great grandchildren, Parker, Andersen, Hudson, Leo, Russ, Peyton, Miller, Brody, and Teagan, a legacy of love to be sure. Private family service to follow. Condolences may be sent to the family via Strode Funeral Home in Stillwater, Oklahoma.