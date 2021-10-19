Terry Lee Eggers was born on July 28, 1941 in Terre Haute, Indiana. He departed this life on October 4, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Terry spent a big portion of his life in California as a heavy equipment operator. When he moved back to Oklahoma in later years, he enjoyed his little farm in White Oak with his wife, Mary Lou Seaton. After Mary Lou's death in 2015, Terry made his home in Haskell. Survivors include his mother, Sally Spitler of Wagoner; four siblings and their spouses, Glenda "Tinker" Gray and Ronnie, Elizabeth "Susie" Cagle and Mike, Dan Eggers and Deanna, all of Wagoner and Barbara Eggers and Al Roberts of Grand Junction, Colorado. Terry was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Seaton, in 2015. Honoring Terry's final wishes, there will be no services.