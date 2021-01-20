 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SUZIEEWTONSUZIECHAPMANEWTONLEFTUSTHURSDAYJANUARY72021SHEWORKEDATWPSFOR20YEARSINTHECAFETERIASUZIEHADAGREATLOVEOFNATUREANDANIMALS

SUZIEEWTONSUZIECHAPMANEWTONLEFTUSTHURSDAYJANUARY72021SHEWORKEDATWPSFOR20YEARSINTHECAFETERIASUZIEHADAGREATLOVEOFNATUREANDANIMALS

Suzie Ewton Suzie Chapman Ewton left us Thursday January 7 2021. She worked at WPS for 20 years in the cafeteria. Suzie had a great love of nature and animals. She was preceded in her death by her husband Frank, brothers and parents. She leaves behind daughter Katy, son Brian, grandkids, and many beloved friends and family members. Services will be held Wednesday January 20th at 2:00 p.m. at Shipman Funeral Home 2980 US. Hwy. 69 S; Wagoner Ok.

SUZIEEWTONSUZIECHAPMANEWTONLEFTUSTHURSDAYJANUARY72021SHEWORKEDATWPSFOR20YEARSINTHECAFETERIASUZIEHADAGREATLOVEOFNATUREANDANIMALS

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News