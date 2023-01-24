Steven Gregory Erwin, age 54, of Equality, IL, passed from this life December 15, 2022, in Deaconess Hospital Evansville, IN. Steven was born in Tulsa, OK, on January 28, 1968, to Frank and Jackie (Trosclair) Erwin. Steven was a proud Wagoner Bulldog, he was 1986 football captain and escorted the Homecoming Queen. He loved OU football, fishing, and arcade games. He was the master of the Claw Machine, as he taught all the kids how win to prizes. He was a great big kid, always full of life and laughter and will be missed. In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by his stepfather, Gary Wetzel; grandparents, Melvin and Freddie Trosclair (Bawdy & Papa); aunt, Donna Elbon; and cousin, Mike Erwin. Steven is survived by his sons, Justin (Katy) Erwin of Houston, TX, and Evan Erwin of Wagoner, OK; stepdaughter, Mikayla (Bradlee) Evans; 2 sisters, Frankie (Buddy) Trosclair of Equality, IL, and Lisa (Jim) Tye of Talequah; 4 grandchildren, Lyriq, Leighton, Legend and Noah. He is also survived by a cousin, Anne (Chris) Cotton; nieces and nephews, Taylor (Matt) Lehman, Daniel (Erin) Tye, Elliott (Charly) Gordon, Craig Tye, Karen Tye; great nieces and nephews, Bradlee, Chase, Dominque Lehman, Kennedy Davis, Calvin, Stryker and Ellis Gordon. A memorial service for Steven will be held at the Rocky Point Campground Pavillion, at 2 pm, Saturday, January 28, with private internment to follow.