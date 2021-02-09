Sharon Kay McMurray Sharon Kay (Smith) McMurray, age 74, resident of Broken Arrow went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday afternoon, January 30, 2021 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Sharon was born on December 21, 1946 in Checotah, Oklahoma to Edward Lee "Bill" Smith and Mildred (Harp) Smith. Sharon graduated from Coweta High School in 1965. Sharon and Ronnie McMurray were united in marriage on August 16, 1963. Sharon was a devoted homemaker who loved caring for her family. Sharon was saved and baptized at Lone Star Baptist Church in Coweta. Sharon was a member of Florence Street Baptist Church in Broken Arrow. Sharon enjoyed painting, shopping, traveling, and spending time with her family.Sharon is survived by her husband, Ronnie McMurray of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; one daughter, Rhonda Vera and her husband Hector of Coweta, Oklahoma; two sons, Jared McMurray of Coweta, Oklahoma and Justin McMurray of Coweta, Oklahoma; nine grandchildren, Stephanie Bayliss and husband Justin, Nick McMurray, Jesse McMurray, Jacob McMurray, Evan Vera, Elizabeth Vera, Bruin McMurray, Madison McMurray, and MaKennah McMurray; four great grandchildren, Landon Bayliss, Paityn Bayliss, Parker Bayliss, and a new one on the way Grayson Daniel McMurray; two sisters, Linda Bratton of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma and Sue Fowler of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; two brothers, Larry Smith and wife Lynn of Coweta, Oklahoma and Mike Smith and wife Nancy of Coweta, Oklahoma; one sister-in-law, Linda Trobaugh of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Lee "Bill" Smith and Mildred Smith; one grandson, Brandon Floyd McMurray; her father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Wilma (Brooks) McMurray; and one niece, Jamie Lynn Smith. Visitation was from 6:00 8:00 PM on February 3, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home. Services celebrating Sharon's life was at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Coweta, Oklahoma with Pastor Dwight West officiating. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Sharon Kay McMurray entrusted her care, service, and cremation to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.