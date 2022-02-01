Ruby Joyce Lane, age 80, went to be with the Lord and her loved ones who passed before on January 16, 2022. She was born on June 09, 1941 in Porter, OK to Jess Monroe Newman and Flora Belle (Shelly) Newman. On February 7, 1998 she married her beloved husband Ronald Fredrick Lane, and they celebrated 14 years of marriage. She worked for Direct Sales Inc. for 20 years, before that she helped her late husband Thomas Lane run their auction barn. She really enjoyed spending time with her family but she also enjoyed her alone time where she could watch the Lifetime channel, playing on her grandpad and work crosswords. When she was younger she enjoyed gardening, the outdoors, chatting with her friends and traveling with her spouse. She would have laid her life down to make sure her kids and grandkids were always cared for. She always put herself last. Ruby was the most honest, hard working, down to earth, dependable and loving Mother/Grandma that any of us could have asked for. She will be very missed, until we see you again. Preceded in death by Mother Flora Newman and Father Jess Newman. She leaves behind her granddaughter Macee Lane, son Tim Deckard and wife Benay, children Cody and Taylor, grandson Roland; son Brian Lane wife Dodie; grandson Evan Lane and wife Cassie, great grandson Evan Jr.; great granddaughter Kailyn Lane; sister Hazel Seamon and many other family members & friends. Memorial Service will be Friday, February 4, 2022 at 2pm at Shipman Funeral Home in Wagoner.