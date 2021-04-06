Ronald Harrison

Ronald Gene Harrison Ronald Gene Harrison passed from this earthly home to his heavenly home on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at the Quail Ridge Nursing Home in West Siloam Springs, Oklahoma. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheri McKelvey of 47 years. He is also survived by three sisters Shirley, Janette and Janet and by three brothers Larry, Steve and John Lloyd. Gene graduated from Roff High School and then the University of Oklahoma. He later joined the US Airforce being given an honorable discharge. He attended NSU in Tahlequah, Oklahoma graduated with a degree in Journalism. He returned to NSU to earn an elementary certification and taught for 27 years. Gene was born December 13, 1942 in Roff, Oklahoma. He was a teacher, writer, author, and photographer. He won numerous awards for his photography and was featured in several magazines. He taught many wonderful students in his years of teaching which he dearly loved. Gene was of the Southern Baptist belief, a member of Westside Baptist Church. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.