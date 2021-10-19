Ricky Lynn Krumsiek, age 60, resident of Council Hill, Oklahoma went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, October 8, 2021, at St. Francis Hospital South in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Ricky was born on January 4, 1961 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Jasper Luther and Freda Sue (Borneman) Krumsiek. He was a 1979 graduate of Coweta High School. Ricky moved to his home in Council Hill, Oklahoma, around 10 years ago. He lived out his days doing what he loved as a cattle rancher, and raising and training horses and cow dogs. Ricky attended Bended Knee Cowboy Church in Boynton, Oklahoma. He enjoyed spending time with his family and many, many friends. He also enjoyed team roping, working with his team of horses pulling his wagons, horseback trail riding, and camping. Uncle Ricky was the best Uncle to his nieces and nephews and will be missed greatly by all his family and friends. Ricky is survived by his parents, Freda and Junior Krumsiek of Coweta, Oklahoma; his three sisters, Rhonda Blair and her husband, Mark of Boynton, Oklahoma, Laura Brown and her husband, Tom of Coweta, Oklahoma, and Traci McKnight and her husband, Ric of Mannford, Oklahoma; nieces and nephews, Karen and Toby Herriman and their children, Daryn, Kaylee, and JoDawn of Morris, Oklahoma, Wesley Blair and his girlfriend, Tiffani Davis of Catoosa, Oklahoma, Kadie and Zach Smith and their children, Tinley and Zaylee of Oologah, Oklahoma, Baylee and Dustin Arreola of Coweta, Oklahoma, Maggie Brown of Inola, Oklahoma, and Ryder McKnight of Mannford, Oklahoma; and numerous other relatives and friends. Ricky was preceded in death by his grandparents, Fred and Doris Borneman and Jasper and Lucy Krumsiek. Viewing was 12:00 PM-7:00 PM on Friday, October 15, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta, Oklahoma. The family had coffee and fellowship at Bended Knee Cowboy Church from 9:00 AM-9:45 AM on Saturday. Services celebrating Ricky's life was at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Bended Knee Cowboy Church in Boynton, Oklahoma, with Pastor Tommy Tucker officiating. Ricky was laid to rest at Council Hill Cemetery in Council Hill, Oklahoma. Pallbearers were Wes Blair, Toby Herriman, Zach Smith, Dustin Arreola, Daryn Herriman, and Deegan Herriman. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Ricky Lynn Krumsiek entrusted his care and services to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.