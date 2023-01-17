Ramona Irene Clark, age 93, passed from this life peacefully on Monday, January 9, 2023 in Hartshorne, OK. She was born on October 6, 1929 in Oklahoma to Ralph John Henry Baumgardner and Grace Parker. On June 10, 1949, she married her beloved husband, O'Neill "Bud" Clark, and they celebrated 66 years of marriage. Ramona graduated from Sapulpa High School. She enjoyed shopping, watching OU football, and getting her hair and nails done at Glenda's Salon. She was preceded in death by her parents; Ralph and Grace Baumgardner, her stepmother; Velma Baumgardner, and her husband; O'Neill "Bud" Clark. She leaves behind her children; O'Neill Clark Jr. and wife Wendy of Albuquerque, NM, Michael Clark of Tulsa, OK, Teri Carlton and husband Bob of Buffalo Valley, OK and Mark Clark and wife Courtney of Casa Grande, AZ. She also leave behind 13 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and many other family members and friends. Service will be at 2:00 PM on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Shipman Funeral Home & Crematory in Wagoner, OK. Burial will be at Ft. Gibson National Cemetery at a later date.