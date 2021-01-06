PHYLLISJEANSTUNKARD

Phyllis Jean Stunkard Phyllis Jean (Zink) Stunkard, 81, passed December 29, 2020, surrounded by her loving family at their farm in Coweta, Oklahoma. She will be remembered by family and friends as genuine and generous, sweet but strong, vivacious and adventurous a luminous, loving, loyal, joyful woman of many talents. She sang like an angel and loved the Lord. She could work a farm and drive a bus. She inspired many with her love of music family, friends, and strangers alike. At the age of 15, Phyllis met the love of her life, George Stunkard. They married in Stillwater in 1958 while George pursued his agriculture degree at Oklahoma State University. After graduation, they settled in Coweta to establish their farm and cattle ranching operation. Phyllis and George were dedicated members of the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts and the Wagoner County Conservation District. Phyllis was inducted into the OACD Hall of Fame for her many years of work with the OACD Auxiliary. Phyllis discovered her musical aptitude in Junior High and practiced joyful singing throughout her life. She was involved with Tulsa Metro Sound (Sweet Adeline's), performing with the Posh quartet and the After Hours ensemble. Phyllis loved travelling with her cohorts to shows, competitions, hospitals, and nursing homes. As a member of the First United Methodist Church of Coweta for over 60 years, Phyllis contributed her musical talents as soloist, choir director, and member of the chime choir. She also participated in the Study Club and as a VBS volunteer. Phyllis worked for Coweta Public Schools for over 40 years, first as a kindergarten teacher's aide and later as a school bus driver, safely transporting students to and from school each day and ferrying them to their special activities and competitions. Phyllis enjoyed traveling, gardening, bird watching, riding her lawnmower, playing cards,working crosswords, spending time with family, and attending the many activities of her grandsons. Born on November 28, 1939, in Bartlesville, to Neal and Frances Zink, Phyllis moved to Tulsa when she was 9 years old. She attended Woodrow Wilson Junior High School and Central High School in Tulsa, where she was active in the Breezers Social Club and the Opera Club. Phyllis is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, George Stunkard; son Bryan Stunkard (Coweta); daughter Brenda Nickels and son-in-law KC Nickels (Broken Arrow); daughter Gail Stunkard (Coweta); grandsons Austin Stunkard, Clark Stunkard, Aaron Childers, Thomas Nickels, and Billy Turnham; nieces Becky Hayden and Chris Trimble (Tucson AZ); nephew Donald A. Zink (Newbury Park AZ); sister-in-love Barbara Boevers (Baxter MN); and many special nieces, nephews, and extended family members. Phyllis died following a courageous 9-month battle with brain cancer. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at Abiding Harvest United Methodist Church, 4407 S. Olive Ave., Broken Arrow, OK 74011. Masks are required and social distancing and other safety protocols will be followed. The service will also be live-streamed on https://www.facebook.com/AbidingHarvestUmc/. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Phyllis's memory to the Young Singers Fund, Sweet Adeline's International, 9110 S. Toledo Ave, Tulsa, OK 74137 https://sweetadelines.com/, or to the First United Methodist Church of Coweta, PO Box 36, Coweta, OK 74429 (designate Memorial Fund) https://www.cowetafumc.org/. Visitation was from 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM on Monday and Tuesday, January 4 and 5, 2021, at Brown Family Funeral Home, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com.