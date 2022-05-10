Phyllis Poston

Phyllis Louise Poston was born August 17, 1936 in Glenpool, OK to Elmer and Floy (Smithee) Reese. She held a Master's degree in Elementary Education and was a dedicated educator for Tulsa Public Schools, retiring in 1992. Her last position was as a principal and administrator in elementary education. She was a member of OEA (Oklahoma Education Association). Phyllis was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Wagoner, OK. She enjoyed participating in the Believers Sunday School Class and Scamps. Phyllis departed this life Tuesday evening, May 3, 2022 at St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, OK at age of 85 years. Preceding her in death were her parents, Elmer and Floy Reese; a son, Terry Bobier; siblings, Jessie Reese, John Reese, Jean Harrington and Janece Grist and her special friend, Shirley LaGaza. Survivors include her son, Ric Poston and his partner, Colt Walker of Tulsa, OK; three grandchildren, Greg Ablett, Heather Johnson and Chad Poston; six great-grandchildren, Dylan Dillard, Makenzie Dillard, Presley Dillard, Chase Poston, Noah Poston and Jack Ablett; a brother, Geauwana Reese of Cookson, OK; sister, Margaret Canady of Tulsa, OK; grandson-in-law, Bryan Dillard of Owasso, OK; other relatives and friends, including an acquired son, Ed James of Wagoner, OK. The Celebration of Life Service was held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 9, 2022 at First United Methodist Church in Wagoner, OK. Interment followed in Floral Haven Cemetery in Broken Arrow, OK. www.mallettfuneralhome.com