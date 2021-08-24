Patricia Splitter

Patricia Elaine Spittler Patricia Elaine Spittler, better known by all who loved her as "Pat" entered the arms of Jesus on August 18, 2021. Pat loved God with all of her heart, so it was no surprise to see a smile on her face when she exhaled her last breath here on earth. Ecclesiastes 7:1 says, "A good name is better than precious ointment; and the day of death than the day of birth." As we rejoice in Pat's passing as she transitioned into eternity. We celebrate her life acknowledging how it began on September 7, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan when she was welcomed into the world to her parents Robert E. Stewart and Ruby O. Stewart (Kendall). Pat worked various jobs throughout life from monument companies, to bookkeeping at Frank Stephens office, later finding herself working from home to help her clients. She loved working with numbers as a bookkeeper and will always be remembered for being very detail oriented, prompt on getting everything done and her loving spirit. She also worked with Shipman Funeral Home making sure that everything at the funeral home was running properly. She was never afraid to tackle a problem and get to the root of it. Pat was a virtuous woman gave everything that she had to whatever it was she was doing. Pat was united in marriage with the love of her live on May 26, 1983 and he later passed away on January 21, 2019. Although she was broken after his passing she continued to live and grow in her relationship with God. So it was no surprise when Pat wanted to get baptized on her birthday on September 9, 2019 at Fourteen Mile Creek in Cherokee County. When Pat's late husband Michael was living, they enjoyed going flying, boating, cookouts and loving on their cats. After his passing her hobbies shifted and her love for God grew deeper than she could have ever imagined. For the past several years Pat enjoyed going to bible study, social activities, cooking for church events, volunteering at Yorkshire Village, placing wreaths with Wreaths Across America at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery, water aerobics, tea parties, reading, studying the bible, shopping especially on Amazon, talking on the phone with her Aunt Louise and best friend Elouise for hours. So much could be said about Pat and her outgoing personality and her ability to light a spark in your life. She will be deeply missed but her memories will be cherished forever. Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Spittler, parents Robert and Ruby Stewart, two brother; Robert E. Stewart Jr. (Skip) and Danny E. Stewart. She is survived by her brother Michael Stewart of Ypsilanti, Michigan, sister; Debbie Miller and her husband Ron of Michigan, Aunt Louise and Uncle Zane of North Carolina, best friend Elouise of Tulsa, Oklahoma and a host of other church family and friends who will miss her dearly. A memorial to honor Pat's life will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at the Shipman Chapel in Wagoner, Oklahoma with Pastor Gary Woodson officiating. Pat will be laid to rest with her husband at a private burial on September 3, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Fort Gibson National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers we ask that donations be made to an organization that was very dear to Pat's heart at that's Wreaths Across America click on the link and it will take you to Pat's memorial pagehttps://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/167941/Overview/?relatedId=0