Ms. Norma Dean Caine, age 82, resident of Coweta, Oklahoma, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021, at her residence. Norma was born July 23, 1939 in Yale, Oklahoma. She was the daughter of William Dean and Louise (Cross) Caine. Norma was raised in Southern California. She obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Accounting and spent her career in bookkeeping. Norma was an avid reader, she enjoyed crossword puzzles, game shows and watching tennis. She also enjoyed spending time with her great great nieces and nephews, watching them grow in Coweta, Oklahoma, where she had called home for twenty plus years. Norma is survived by one brother, Jerry Caine of Tustin, California; three nieces, Nancy Lunsford of Coweta, Oklahoma, Lisa Hitchcock and her husband, Jeff of Coweta, Oklahoma, and Catherine Patience and her husband, Ted of Laguna Niguel, California; one nephew, Eddie Smith and his wife, Johanna of Lakebay, Washington; several great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends who will sadly miss her. Norma was preceded in death by her parents, William Dean and Louise Caine; her sister, Patsy Lou Smith; and her brother, Joe Don Caine. No services are planned at this time for Norma. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Norma Dean Caine entrusted her care and cremation to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.