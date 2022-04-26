Minnie Maxine Thurmond, age 93, Coweta resident went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at her home in Coweta, Oklahoma. Maxine was born on February 20, 1929 in Coweta, Oklahoma and was the daughter of William Oscar and Maude Ann (Farmer) Hancock. Maxine attended Coweta schools and later became a Quality Insurance Inspector for Walter O'Bannon / Dover Corporation where she worked for over 30 years. Maxine married Billie Joe Thurmond in Weatherford, Texas. She was a huge George Jones fan and loved country music. She also enjoyed traveling in her motorhome, antiques, collecting dolls, quilting, crafts, but most of all loved spending time with her grandkids. Maxine is survived by her five children, Elize Dwight Sisney and his wife Lauri of Charlestown, West Virginia, Sharon Gail Sisney of Coweta, Oklahoma, Timmy D. Sisney and his wife Vicki of Sand Springs, Oklahoma, Gary Keith Sisney and his wife Lynn of Windsor, Colorado, and Mark Anthony Sisney of Coweta, Oklahoma; twelve grandchildren; thirty great grandchildren; ten great-great grandchildren; one brother, Bob Hancock of Weldon, California; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Maxine was preceded in death by her husbands, Elzie Sisney (father of her children) and Billie Joe Thurmond, her parents, William Oscar and Maude Ann Hancock, her grandson, James Thomas Polk, her sisters, Nettie Crawford, Dolly Armstrong, Esther Reynolds, Othel Garcia, Irene Seratte, and baby Wilma Hancock, her brothers, Earl Hancock, James Hancock, Archie Hancock, and Arnold Hancock, and her son-in-law, Ronald Abrams. Visitation will be from 6:008:00 PM on Monday, April 25, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta, Oklahoma. Services celebrating Maxine's life will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Coweta, Oklahoma with Chaplain Cathy Haguewood officiating. Maxine will be laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, Oklahoma. Pallbearers are Michael Vanwinkle, Ryan Vanwinkle, Lance Polk, Bernie Kirley, and Matt Johnson. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Maxine Thurmond entrusted her care and services to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.