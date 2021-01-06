MELVINDOYPLEDGER

Melvin Doy Pledger Melvin Doy Pledger, age 82, longtime Coweta resident went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at Hillcrest Hospital South in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Doy was born on June 30, 1938 in Altus, Arkansas and was the son of James Arville and Jewel (Phillips) Pledger. Doy was raised in Altus, Arkansas where he attended school. His family moved to Upland, California where he graduated from Chaffey High School in 1956. After graduating, Doy attended barber college and was a barber until 1970. He married the love of his life, Wilma Faye Freeman on August 15, 1958 in Ontario, California and they were blessed with two children, Rick and Rhonda. Doy worked at Ford Motor Company Tulsa Glass Plant as a maintenance oiler for 27 years until he retired in 2001. After he retired from Ford, he drove a school bus for Coweta Public Schools and loved every minute of it until he suffered a stroke in 2009. He attended the First Baptist Church in Coweta with his wife, Wilma. Doy was a former member of the Chino Valley Masonic Lodge #427 and later transferred to the Coweta Masonic Lodge #251, where he served a total of 57 years. He was also a member of the Tulsa Scottish Rite and belonged to the Gold Wing Road Riders Association (GWRRA Chapter D), where he drove coast to coast, from the Gulf to Canada and traveled every state but three. Doy loved his family very much and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He loved life, traveling, camping, and enjoyed being around people. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Doy is survived by his wife of 62 years, Wilma Pledger of the home in Coweta, Oklahoma; one son, Rick Pledger of Wyandotte, Oklahoma; one daughter, Rhonda Bush of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Daniel Pledger, Audra Rose and husband Cody, Brent Terry and wife Ashley, Cortney Terry, and Taylor King and husband Bear; six great grandchildren, Mattie and Kenzie Rose, Domanic Pledger, and Ethan, Ashten and Lily Terry; special niece, Vicki Dunn; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Doy was preceded in death by his parents, James Arville and Jewel Pledger; one brother, James Dow Pledger; one sister, Polly Ann Russell; and one great grandson, Hunter James Rose. Viewing was from 12:00 6:00 PM on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta. Services celebrating Doy's life were at 2:00 PM on Monday, January 4, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Coweta, Oklahoma with Pastor Vern Charette officiating. Doy will be laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, Oklahoma. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Doy Pledger entrusted his care and services to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.