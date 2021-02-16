Mary Nell Durrett Mary Nell Durrett was born September 4, 1940 to Hubert Arnold Johnson and Bernice (Daniels) Johnson. The family moved from Fort Gibson to Porter, OK, where Mary graduated from Porter High School. Mary Nell married the love of her life, Stanley Durrett, at a young age. They worked together for many years before retirement. From 1971 until 1980 Mary and Stan owned and operated the Tastee Freeze drive in, located in Wagoner, OK, and then went into the racing industry. For the next twenty years they worked together in the racing industry; Mary provided the bookkeeping for Tulsa Speedway while Stan did the promoting. They retired to Grand Lake where Mary enjoyed her favorite hobby, fishing. She loved being near the lake. Mary departed this life Tuesday evening, February 9, 2021, at Franciscan Villa in Broken Arrow, OK at the age of 80 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hubert and Bernice Johnson; her husband, Stan Durrett; daughter, Kelly Durrett; sister, Gayle Gaither and brother, Wayne Johnson. She is survived by her son, and daughter-in-law, Michael and Terry Durrett; grandchildren, Jennifer Russell, Joey Doyle, Kelly Neffendorfer, Meagan Smith and Jeff Carpenter; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Carole Cleveland and her husband, Perry and Betty Benton; a number of nieces and nephews; other extended family and friends. Mary will be laid to rest beside her husband, Stanley Durrett, at Elmwood Cemetery in Wagoner, OK. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Arrangements by Mallett Funeral Home and Crematory