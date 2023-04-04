Lyle Edward Davis of Stone Bluff, Oklahoma, passed from this life on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Stone Bluff. He was born March 22, 1944, in French Camp, California, to Thomas Jefferson and Valta Mae (Shock) Davis. He graduated high school in Branson, Missouri, and obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accounting and Business at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas in 1966. Lyle married Victoria (Vicky) Charlene Cummings, of Branson, Missouri, in 1964. Lyle and Vicky moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1966, where Lyle began a career with predecessors of Amoco Corporation that lasted 33 years. Lyle and Vicky were active in bus ministries for various congregations of the churches of Christ in the greater Tulsa area for many years. Lyle is survived by four children; and seven grandchildren. Services celebrating Lyle's life were at 2 p.m., on Friday, March 31, 2023, at Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Coweta, Oklahoma.