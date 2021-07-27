Louis "Evert" Sowers Louis "Evert" Sowers, 83, of Wagoner, Oklahoma was born on January 13, 1938 in Wagoner, Oklahoma. He was the 1st of 15 children born to Floyd Sowers and Bonnie Marie (Brooks) Sowers. He received his healing, gained his wings and joined Jesus on Thursday, July 22, 2021 in Wagoner, Oklahoma surrounded by his loving family. Evert spent his early school years in the Wagoner Public School Systems, but left in elementary school to help support his family. He may not have had a complete education, but he was determined to become a successful business owner. He taught himself to read by reading his Bible daily. An accomplishment that he was very proud of and so were we as his family. He worked in the towing industry for several years, before opening Evert's Wrecker Service in Wagoner. Over 20 years later, he turned the business over to his son and grandsons and the business became known as Wagoner Wrecker Service. Evert's passion was the wrecker service and towing industry. He spent over 50 years as an employee, owner, operator and what we, his family would call "A Towing Legend". He really never retired, and made sure to always state his opinion. His determination and hard work did not go unnoticed by anyone, but especially was noticed by his family. Other than towing, he loved Jesus and served as the Deacon for the Lighthouse Church in Wagoner. He read his Bible daily, enjoyed the weekly prayer meetings, watching westerns so loud that we could hear his T.V. before we ever made it to his front door and spending time with his family. Over the past few months, we would meet at his house every week for dinner and dominoes. We called it cheating, but he called it experience as he always seemed to domino first and have the most points. Evert is lovingly survived by his wife, Joan "Joni" Sowers of the home; son, Louis Sowers & Lisa of Wagoner, Oklahoma; daughter, Ineita Barry & Jimmy of Wagoner, Oklahoma; grandchildren, JW Barry & Beth, Tina Metz & David and Brett Sowers & Samantha; great grandchildren, Baylee, Jesse, Elizabeth, Violet and Remi all of Wagoner, Oklahoma; his personal caregiver, LaDonna Barrett of Wagoner, Oklahoma; 5 step children, 16 step grandchildren, 25 step great grandchildren; 2 sisters, 2 brothers; and a multitude of extended family and friends who will miss him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, his 1st wife and mother of his children, Margaret Sowers; daughter, Tiny Darlene Hougland, 1 step daughter, 5 brothers, 3 sisters and 2 siblings that were born sleeping in the arms of Jesus. A public viewing and visitation will be on Friday, July 30, 2021 from 12:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Shipman Funeral Home Chapel in Wagoner, Oklahoma. A celebration of Evert's life will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. at Shipman Funeral Home Chapel in Wagoner, Oklahoma. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Wagoner, Oklahoma.