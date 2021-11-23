Leonard Charles (Pudgy) Wright, Jr. Leonard Charles (Pudgy) Wright, Jr. left this earth on November 12, 2021. He was born to Leonard Charles Wright, Sr. and Nita (Pat) Lorraine Wright on December 13, 1943 in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Pudgy was preceded in death by his son, Leonard Charles Wright, III (Chuck). He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judy Wright of the home; his son, William (Mike) Wright and wife, Jo Linda and Tiffany Wright, wife of his late son, Chuck; granddaughter, Evin Michelle Wright and her son, Layndon Young, Roy Bingham and Layndon's dad, Nathan Young; granddaughter, Christina Newcomb, her husband, Chris and their children, Aryana, Elena and Adelaia Calean; granddaughter, Casie Jo Frost, her husband, Riley and their children, Cole, Mason and Bennett; grandson, Jeffery Charles Wright, his wife, Audrey and their children, Samantha and Thomas; granddaughter, Rachel Moore, her husband, Layton and their son, Charles Dean; granddaughter, Rebekah Wright, Isaac Vass and soon to be son, Jacob Charles; grandson, Nickolas Michael Wright; two sisters, Linda Lane, her husband, Jerry and Linda's daughter, Robbe; Theresa Gillock, her husband, Bill and their children, Andy, his wife, Shea; Geoffrey Cole, his wife, Kristen, her daughter, Lauren (Callie) Heisten, her husband, Jake, their daughter, Reese; and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Above all else, Pudgy, loved God, his country and his family. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Services were held at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Wagoner, Oklahoma. Interment followed at Greenhill Cemetery in Muskogee, Oklahoma.