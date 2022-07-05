Kimberly Dawn (Denton) Bishop Kimberly Dawn (Denton) Bishop, also known as "Kim" or Ditt", age 47, resident of Collinsville, Oklahoma went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday evening, June 28, 2022 at Ascension St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma surrounded by her family. Kim was born on July 8, 1974 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Harry Dwain and Retha Louise (Carter) Denton. She attended Coweta schools and was a 1992 graduate of Coweta High School. Kim married the love of her life, John Keith Bishop on August 18, 2001 in Arkansas. She was a receptionist at Family Animal Medicine in Owasso, Oklahoma for 10 years. Kim loved her family and all animals and was a very giving person. She had a beautiful smile and a great sense of humor. Kim had a bright and beautiful spirit, and her laugh was infectious. Kim is survived by her husband, John Bishop of the home in Collinsville, Oklahoma; her parents, Dwain and Louise Denton of Coweta, Oklahoma; her children, David Bishop and his wife Tara of Adair, Oklahoma, Christopher Bishop of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Alexandria Bevans of Collinsville, Oklahoma, and Ian Bishop of Collinsville, Oklahoma; her brother, Michael Denton and his wife Missa of Owasso, Oklahoma; her grandchildren, Braxton Bishop and Ryker Bishop; her nephew, Scott Starling; her best friend and PIC, Angela McKeen; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Kim was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents and her grandson, JJ Bishop. Services celebrating Kim's life will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Coweta, Oklahoma with Dr. Kyle Albin and Tony Holmes officiating. Kim will be laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, Oklahoma. Pallbearers are Christopher Bishop, Danny Denton, Jerry Wayne Denton, Chris Keeler, Anthony Greeson, and Mike Sullivan. Honorary Pallbearers are Ian Bishop, David Bishop, and Michael Denton. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may made in memory of Kim to Skiatook Paws and Claws Animal Rescue, https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/spacar. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Kimberly Dawn Bishop entrusted her care and services to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.