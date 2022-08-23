Joyce Ann Scott-Sanders, age 85, lifelong Coweta resident went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday evening, August 15, 2022 at the Claremore Nursing Home. Joyce was born on June 11, 1937 in the township of Clarfield situated in Wagoner County, OK to Johnnie Henry and Frona (Pense) Stafford. She received her education in Coweta Public Schools. She married Philip N. Scott in 1956 and he passed away in 1992. Joyce then married Sandy Sanders in 2003 and he passed away in 2007. In her teens, she was a waitress at the Green Parrot Caf� before meeting Phillip. She then spent many years as a homemaker/secretary for family businesses, Scott's Body Shop, Philip Scott builder and joint owner of the Home Lumber Company in Coweta, OK. Joyce enjoyed fishing, cooking, gardening, canning, camping, and traveling but most of all she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joyce is survived by her son, David Scott of Broken Arrow, OK; her daughter, Philis Tindell and husband Stephen of Claremore, OK; four grandchildren, Jennifer Diggs and husband James, John Scott and wife Danielle, Jaclyn Lanier and husband Cody, and Justin Shelton and wife Kayla; seven great-grandchildren, Autumn Diggs, Colton Lanier, Hunter Lanier, Madison Diggs, Remi Shelton, Ruger Shelton, and Nolan Lanier; her niece, Susan Frederickson; and numerous other relatives and friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her husbands, Philip N. Scott and Sandy Sanders, her parents, Johnnie Henry and Frona Stafford, her grandson, Christopher Scott Flesher, and her brother, Charley Stafford. Visitation will be from 12:00 8:00 PM on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta, OK with the family present from 5:00 7:00 PM. Services celebrating Joyce's life will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the First Baptist Church in Coweta, OK with Rev. Ed Rutherford officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband, Phillip Scott at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, OK. Pallbearers are Justin Shelton, James Diggs, Cody Lanier, Colton Lanier, Hunter Lanier, and John Scott. Honorary Pallbearers are Wade Moss, Wesley Hopping, Maynard Watkins, and Johnny Kerr. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Joyce Ann Scott-Sanders entrusted her care and services to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, OK 74429, 918-486-5515.