Joshua Adam Walker Joshua Adam Walker, age 36, of Tulsa departed this life on Tuesday afternoon, January 5, 2021 at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Adam was born on February 2, 1984 and was the son of Eric Lynn and Judi Kay (James) Walker. He attended school in Coweta and was a 2002 graduate of Coweta High School. Adam worked as a water proofer at Commercial Water Proofing in Wagoner and previously worked as a sod installer at Native Turf and Barry's Sod. He was an avid history buff, OU football fan, and he loved music and politics. Adam was a hard worker and had a great work ethic. Adam is survived by his mother, Judi Walker of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his sister, Heather Ferreira and partner Brian Puckett of Tulsa, Oklahoma; his maternal grandfather, Gene James of Coweta, Oklahoma; his niece, Amy Ferreira; his nephew, Ignacio Miguel Ferreira; his aunts and uncles, Patricia and James Steelmon, Jonie Henderson, Ricky and Connie James, David and Susan James, Betty McIntosh, John James, and Darin James; and numerous cousins, other relatives, and friends. Adam was preceded in death by his father, Eric Lynn Walker; his son, Baby Walker; his maternal grandmother, Jewel James; and his paternal grandparents, Elba and Laurabell (Young) Walker. Viewing for Adam was from 12:00 8:00 PM on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta. In honoring his wishes, there will be no services held. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Joshua Adam Walker entrusted his care and cremation to Brown Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.