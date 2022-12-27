On January 25, 1924, a baby boy was born to Cade and Jannie Roberson in the Community of Flat Rock, Wagoner County. He was the one of twelve children, and was named John. He attended school in Flat rock, and at an early age he professed a hope in Christ. Initially, he was united in Holy Matrimony to Lucille Lowe-Roberson, who proceeded him in death. With this union they were blessed with one child, named Narvel "Luease" Roberson who has also preceded him in death. He later met and married Sister Georgia Terry Roberson who has also preceded him in death. To this union he was blessed with many wonderful grand-children and five step-children which includes: Johnny (deceased), Madeline, Linda (deceased), Ruthie and Erma. John was a very loyal and dedicated employee of Hall's Ranch for over 50 years. He professed his belief in Our Lord and Savior at a very young age and has demonstrated it daily with his words and actions. John Tyler Roberson departed this life on December 16, 2022. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. The family would like to receive friends for visitation from 5pm - 7pm on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at Shipman Funeral Home Chapel in Wagoner. Celebration of Life Services for John will be held 2pm - Friday, December 23, 2022 at Shipman Funeral Home Chapel in Wagoner. Graveside burial services for John will take place 11am - Tuesday, December 27, 2022 inside the family plot at Elmwood Cemetery in Wagoner, Oklahoma.