JoEllen T. Corley, age 88, longtime Coweta resident, entered into the Gates of Heaven on Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2022 in Porter, Oklahoma. JoEllen was born on February 23, 1934 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to Pauline Naylor and Joseph Ulysses Sidney Thompson. She was a 1952 graduate of Coweta High School. After graduating high school, JoEllen attended Northeastern State University where she received a Bachelor's degree and Tulsa University where she received a Master's degree in Education. She married the love of her life, Ken Corley on October 23, 1954 in Coweta, Oklahoma. JoEllen was an English teacher who impacted thousands of young lives during her 31 years of teaching. She taught at Coweta Public Schools and retired in 1997. JoEllen had a passion for dogs and was a dog trainer for many years. She enjoyed growing African violets and she loved spending time with her family. JoEllen is survived by her daughter, Kaye Corley and wife Sue of Tulsa, Oklahoma; her sons, Kenneth Corley and wife Robbin of Coweta, Oklahoma, Keith Corley and wife Debra of Porter, Oklahoma, and Kevin Corley of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; 7 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and other relatives and friends. JoEllen was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Corley, her parents, Pauline Naylor and Joseph Thompson, and her maternal grandparents, Walter Julian and Lula (Ingram) Naylor. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM 8:00 PM on Monday, January 2, 2023 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta, Oklahoma with the family present from 6:00 8:00 PM. Services celebrating JoEllen's life will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at Coweta Assembly in Coweta, Oklahoma with Rev. Ed Rutherford officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of JoEllen to Tulsa Dog Training Club, 6307 S. 107th E. Ave., Tulsa, Oklahoma 74133, www.tulsadogs.com. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of JoEllen T. Corley entrusted her care and services to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.