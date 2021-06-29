Joann Baucom

Joann Lorain Baucom Joann Lorain Baucom, age 88, resident of Muskogee (formerly of Porter) went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday afternoon, June 26, 2021 at home in Muskogee, Oklahoma. Joann was born on July 17, 1932 in Encinitas, California to Henry Frank and Lilly Gertrude (Maple) Thomasson. She married the love of her life, Harlen D. Baucom on June 26, 1950 in Wagoner, Oklahoma and he preceded her in death in 2012. Joann was a devoted homemaker for most of her life who loved caring for her family. She enjoyed gardening, watching sports, and she loved watching her grandchildren play sports and was their biggest fan. Joann is survived by two sons, Frank Baucom and wife Mary of Porter, Oklahoma and Eddie Baucom of Porter, Oklahoma; two daughters, Leona Williams and husband Jerry of Muskogee, Oklahoma and Lanette Dale and husband Jerry of Haskell, Oklahoma; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-six great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Harlen D. Baucom; her parents, Henry Frank and Lilly Gertrude Thomasson; one son, Terry Baucom; five brothers, John Thomasson, Joseph Thomasson, James Thomasson, Jerry Thomasson, and Jackie Thomasson; five sisters, Janie Martin, Jean Meeks, Josie Dill, Judy James, and Lucille Ullrich; and two granddaughters, Wendy Sampley and Rena Williams. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM 8:00 PM on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta with the family present from 6:00 8:00 PM. Services celebrating Joann's life will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Coweta, Oklahoma with Rev. Brody Morris officiating. Joann will be laid to rest next to her husband, Harlen at Greenwood Cemetery in Porter, Oklahoma. Pallbearers are Matt Williams, Joe Baucom, Keith Baucom, Brian Baucom, Gavin Williams, and Harrison Williams. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Joann Baucom entrusted her care and services to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.