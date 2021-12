Jean Heaton, age 93, passed from this life peacefully on Friday, November 19, 2021, at her home in Wagoner, OK. She was born on April 25, 1928 in Mazie, OK, to Price Wiley and Opal Dinsmore. In August 1946 she married her first husband, Floyd Walker, and they celebrated 36 years of marriage until his death in 1982. In September of 1988 she married her second husband, R.C. Heaton and celebrated 8 years of marriage until his death in 1996. Jean graduated from Wagoner High School in 1946. Lived in Wagoner most of her life. She worked as a Avon Representative for 40 years. She was a member of American Legion Auxiliary, as well as a member of Rebekah Lodge where she served two terms as Noble Grand. She loved to get together with family, selling AVON, going on vacations walked a mile every morning. Survived by daughter, Cheryl Walker; daughter-in-law, Carolyn Walker; granddaughter, Stephanie Walker/Soard; grandson, Steven Walker; great-granddaughters, Brittany Soard, Elyssa Walker, Brooke Walker; and great great grandson, Lucas. Preceded in death by husband, Floyd Walker; husband, R.C. Heaton; son, Larry Walker; brother, Wibert Wiley; and niece, Connie. A visitation took place from to 2pm to 4 pm on Sunday, November 28, 2021, at the chapel in Shipman Funeral Home. Services was 10:00am on November 29, 2021 at Church of God of Prophecy in Wagoner. Burial will be at Pioneer Cemetery In Wagoner, OK.