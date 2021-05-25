Jack Walton Briggs Jack Walton Briggs, born in Porter, Ok on November 14, 1933 passed from this life on May 19, 2021 in his home in Wagoner, Ok at the age of 87 1/2. He was preceded in death by his parents Everett and Vina Briggs, his brother Elba, sister Marjorie, his son David, stepson Douglas James, and grandson Brendon James. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Nila Oakley Briggs, a daughter Janice Wade, son Michael Briggs, stepdaughter Lora Bliss, and stepson Robert James, 15 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 1:30 pm in the Immanuel Baptist Church in Wagoner. Pastor Rick Boyne officiating