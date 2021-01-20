HUBERT G COLE

Hubert Glenn Cole Hubert Glenn Cole passed from this life on January 14, 2021, at his home near Okay in the presence of his wife. Glen was 85 years, 4 months and 23 days of age. Glenn was born in rural Wagoner County, near Porter, Oklahoma, on August 21, 1935, third child, second son of Elmer and Violet (Booth) Cole. He grew up around the Porter/Coweta area and attended school at Porter. In 1958 he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served his tour for his country with honor. In 1970 he began working for Coburn Optical Company in Muskogee. There he met his future wife, Elizabeth (Falwell) Williams; they were married November 28, 1972 and made their home in Okay. They had no children, but he embraced Elizabeth's three children and their families. He often remarked, "He became husband, father and granddad, all in one day." In December, 1972, Glenn was baptized for the remission of his sins and, and God added him to the Church of Christ. He began worshiping with the church at Okay and was soon involved with the work. Glenn was a hard worker, keeping their trees trimmed, lawn and pasture mowed, truly a showplace. He loved working in the soil and had huge gardens each year, taking the extra to the elderly at church and especially to the widows and those unable to make their own gardens. Many lawns of the elderly and others in need were mowed by Glenn evenings and Saturdays during the summer and snow shoveled in the winter. On May 27, 1994 Glenn suffered a ruptured aneurysm. Surgery to repair the rupture resulted in much brain damage, leaving him mentally a child. Still in his late 50's, he was never able to work again, drive a car or handle money. His memory was gone; his love for caring for the farm animals and working the soil was gone. He remembered no one, even his own name. He walked with a limp and a shuffle; he talked haltingly because of poor concentration, but he remained the same gentle, calm, humble and loving Christian. His wife became his 24/7 caregiver. On August 2012, a fall resulted in a broken right femur, and he was confined to a wheel chair. After a heart attack on September 13, 2017, three stints were placed on the right side. On October 2, 2018, infections resulted in the amputation of his left leg, and he was left bedfast. Through all this, the home health nurses and later the hospice attendants commented on his serene acceptance of his health problems. Only toward the latter part of his life did Glenn ever complain of his pain. He was a true Christian. Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, one grandson, Matthew Williams, Dallas, TX; one sister, Evaleen Dodd; four brothers, Arthur, Bobby, Donald and Dwight Cole and several nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, of the home; one stepdaughter, Twilla Hardy (Lee), Ft. Gibson; two stepsons, Kenneth Williams (Nora) Dallas, TX, George Williams of the home. Four grandchildren, Elizabeth Bazon, Dallas, Wesley Hardy (Angel) of Okay, Stewart Hardy (Annie) and Stefanie Austin (Darien), all of Ft. Gibson; ten great-grandchildren, Zachary, Brenden, Emma Hardy; Makenzie, Jace, Kaiah Austin, all of Ft. Gibson; Morgan (Chris), Levi, Kyhia Hardy and Olivia Suire, all of Okay; one great great-grandson, Paxton James of Okay; two sisters, Barbara Roader, Tahlequah and Betty Hale, Porter; one brother, James Cole of Muskogee; many nieces, nephews, friends and Christian brothers and sisters. Viewing will be Tuesday, January 19 from 10 a.m. to 7 .pm. at Mallett Funeral Home in Wagoner. The Funeral Service will be at 9:30 am Wednesday, January 20 at Chandler Road Church of Christ in Muskogee. Interment will be at 11:00 am in Fort Gibson National Cemetery.