HARRYDAVIDFENDERHARRYDAVIDFENDERDAVID19702020PASSEDAWAYONNOVEMBER162020INOCEANSIDECADAVIDWASBORNONFEBRUARY271970INPHOENIXAZ

Harry David Fender Harry David Fender (David)(1970-2020) passed away on November 16, 2020 in Oceanside, CA. David was born on February 27, 1970 in Phoenix, AZ to Harry Gustave Fender II and Martha Louise Wagner Fender. David grew up in Newbury Park and Lake Elsinore, CA. In 1984 the family moved to Wagoner, OK where David attended Wagoner Public Schools. He enjoyed playing football, basketball, and track, and loved fishing with his friends at Moose Lake Ranch. David graduated Wagoner High School in 1988 and then attended Tabor College in Hillsboro, KS . He earned his master's degree at Wichita State University in 1997. David commissioned as an officer into the U.S. Army in 1998 . From 2003-2004 he served as an intelligence officer with the 172 D Corps at Camp Anaconda, Iraq where he was awarded the Bronze Star, among other accolades. Following his time in Iraq he worked in Washington D.C. as a Special Agent with the Defense Intelligence Agency. In 2013 he was honored with an appointment to the FBI National Joint Terrorism Task Force. He remained with NJTTF until 2018 when he moved to Oceanside, CA to care for his mother until her death in May 2020. While there he enjoyed runs on the beach, his scooter, and spending time with his family. David was preceded in death by his mother, Martha Wagner, and his grandparents Harry and Geraldine Fender and Oliver and Louise Wagner. David is survived by his father Harry G Fender II and step mother Marcia Fender of Wagoner, OK; sisters Debra Damkoehler (Richard) of Wagoner, OK, Dawn Fender (Robert) of Oceanside, CA, Sheryl Ann Walker (Matthew) of Littleton, CO and Julie Fender of Edmond, OK; nieces Melissa Koehler, Carina Fender, Calli Fender and nephews Patrick Damkoehler and Kenneth Fender. David had a deep love of time spent with family, as well as travelling, spending time at the beach, sports, great Mexican food, and he loved a good movie especially Star Wars. David was kind, generous, had a wonderful sense of humor, and was honorable in everything he did. He will be eternally missed by many. In lieu of flowers, a donation to a favorite charity would be appreciated.