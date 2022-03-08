Harold Wayne Sloat, age 75, resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday afternoon, March 3, 2022. Wayne was born on December 11, 1946 in Vera, Oklahoma to Harold Eugene and Jackie Sybil (McMillian) Sloat. He was a graduate of Coweta High School. He married the love of his life, Patsy Loraine Chandler on May 19, 1979 in Ada, Oklahoma. He was blessed with three children, Anthony, Nicholas, and Whitney. Wayne was a teacher in Haskell, Oklahoma, Eagletown, Oklahoma, Valliant, Oklahoma, and retired from Nenana City Public School in Nenana, Alaska. He was also a worship leader, Sunday school teacher and long-time board member at Nenana Assembly of God. Wayne is a member of Woodlake Church in Bixby, Oklahoma. He loved history and enjoyed reading, playing the guitar and singing and watching football. Most of all though, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Wayne is survived by his wife, Patsy Sloat of the home in Tulsa, Oklahoma; his three children, Anthony Wayne Sloat and his wife Rachael of Glenpool, Oklahoma, Nicholas Adrian Sloat and his wife Rose Ellen of Bixby, Oklahoma, and Whitney Loraine Hair and her husband Jerry of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; fifteen grandchildren, Amber Sloat, Sydney Sloat, Erin Sloat, Grayson Sloat, Josie Sloat, Rowen Sloat, Wyatt Sloat, Abigail Sloat, Ethan Sloat, Nathan Sloat, Samuel Sloat, Dorothy Sloat, Avery Hair, McKinley Hair, and Tucker Hair; his brother, Warren Dougles Sloat of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; his sister-in-law, Mildred Sloat of Coweta, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Eugene and Jackie Sybil Sloat, his brother, Manley Leon Sloat, and his sister, Shirley Sloat. Visitation will be from 1:00 7:00 PM on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma with the family present from 5:00 7:00 PM. Services celebrating Wayne's life will be at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at Woodlake Church, 10444 S. Mingo Road, Tulsa, Oklahoma 74133. Wayne will be laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, Oklahoma. Pallbearers are Lawrence Chandler, Billy Chandler, Jeffry Chandler, Loy Don Chandler, Clifton Chandler, and Patrick Montgomery. Honorary Pallbearers are Melvin Chandler and Ricky Chandler. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Harold Wayne Sloat entrusted his care and services to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 231 E. Commercial St., Broken Arrow, Oklahoma 74012, 918-251-5331.