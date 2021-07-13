HARLAN WHEELER

HARLAN HOWE WHEELER Harlan Howe Wheeler, age 72, resident of Coweta departed this life on Monday, July 5, 2021 at his home in Coweta, Oklahoma surrounded by his family. Harlan was born on January 30, 1949 in Wagoner, Oklahoma and was the son of James Roscoe and Ora Mae (Moreland) Wheeler. He was a 1967 graduate of Coweta High School. Harlan married the love of his life, Cindy Jean Smith on January 10, 1969. He worked at Bolding Grocery Store, Wells Grocery Store and retired from Super H as the store manager in 2004. Harlan enjoyed fishing, raising chickens, team penning, going to ballgames and coaching little league. He kept a well-manicured lawn and enjoyed mowing it daily. He is survived by his wife, Cindy Wheeler of the home in Coweta, Oklahoma; four children, Tywanna Hammock of Coweta, Oklahoma, Brian Wheeler and wife Stephanie of Coweta, Oklahoma, Tiffany Hall and husband Rayner of Morris, Oklahoma, and John Wheeler and wife Jamie of Coweta, Oklahoma; ten grandchildren, Anthony Hammack and wife Jenni, Travis Jones and wife Kandace, Taylor Jones and wife Kylee, Baileigh Gifford and husband Tyler, Chandler Wheeler, Easton Wheeler, Peyton Thomas, Brooklynn Thomas, Austin Wheeler, and Alexis Wheeler; eight great grandchildren; one great grandchild on the way; four sisters, Maxine Merrel of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Wilma Beller and husband Johnny of Coweta, Oklahoma, Verna Young and husband Fred of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Sue Hembree and husband Sonny of Haskell, Oklahoma; one brother, Carl Wheeler of Pryor, Oklahoma; his mother-in-law, Norsa Smith of Boynton, Oklahoma; a bonus daughter, Jennifer Gilbert and bonus granddaughter, Sarah Hall; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Harlan was preceded in death by his parents, James and Ora Mae Wheeler; three sisters, Naomi Marshall, Anna Mae Kirkland, and Lola Jackson; four brothers, James Wheeler, JD Wheeler, Owen Wheeler, and Raymond Wheeler. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM-8:00 PM on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta with the family present from 6:00-8:00 PM. Services celebrating Harlan's life will be at 2:00 PM on Friday, July 9, 2021 at the Coweta Church of God Prophecy in Coweta, Oklahoma with Pastor Larry Brown and Pastor Nick Stone officiating. Harlan will be laid to rest at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta. Pallbearers are Anthony Hammack, Travis Jones, Taylor Jones, Chandler Wheeler, Scott Brians, and Kirby Brumble. Honorary Pallbearers are Mark Hatfield, David Blair, Jay Ross, Kenmore Brian, and Larry Brown Sr. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Harlan Howe Wheeler entrusted his care and services to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.