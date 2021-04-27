Geraldine Ann Fideline Geraldine Ann Fideline, age 80, resident of Coweta went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday morning, April 23, 2021 at her home in Coweta, Oklahoma. Geraldine was born on July 26, 1940 in Omaha, Nebraska and was the daughter of Joseph Michael Antoniak, Sr. and Margaret Lucy (Winans) Antoniak. She graduated from Bellevue High School in Bellevue, Nebraska. Geraldine married the love of her life, Alfred Frank Fideline, Sr. on February 6, 1960 in Omaha, Nebraska. She was a member of St. Anne Catholic Church in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Geraldine was a homemaker for most of her life who loved caring for her family. She also worked for Western Electric and cleaned houses. Geraldine was a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed working in the yard and flower beds, antiquing, and she loved her dog. Geraldine is survived by three sons, Alfred Fideline, Jr. and wife Dana of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Steve Fideline and wife Patti of Coweta, Oklahoma, and Dan Fideline and wife Cari of Coweta, Oklahoma; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; three brothers, Joe Mike Antoniak, Charles Antoniak and wife Diane, and Eugene Antoniak and wife Christine, all of Nebraska; one sister, Michelle Moore and husband Donald of Nebraska; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Frank Fideline, Sr.; her parents, Joseph Michael Antoniak, Sr. and Margaret Lucy Antoniak; one brother, Michael Antoniak; and one sister-in-law, Sherry Antoniak. Visitation was from 9:00 AM 6:00 PM on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta with the family present from 5:00 6:00 PM and a Rosary Service to follow at 6:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at St. Anne Catholic Church in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma. Pallbearers are Michael Fideline, Joseph Fideline, Benjamin Fideline, Joshua Fideline, Zachary Fideline, and Morgan Pearce. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Geraldine Ann Fideline entrusted her care, services, and cremation to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.