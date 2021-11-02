Georgene Zachary, also known as "Gigi", age 87, resident of Tulsa, Oklahoma went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Georgene was born on October 15, 1934 in Muskogee, Oklahoma and was the daughter of George and Dixie Montgomery. She was a 1952 graduate of Muskogee High School. Georgene married the love of her life, Jerry David Zachary on March 7, 1953 in Van Buren, Arkansas. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Georgene's hobbies were playing bridge, reading, traveling, and shopping with her granddaughters. She was a beautiful seamstress and enjoyed making Christmas dresses, prom dresses, and a wedding gown for her daughters. Her family was her life, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Georgene loved helping people and she devoted her career to serving others in the community. She started in the Wagoner County Superintendent of Schools office in 1957 and went on to the Wagoner County Assessors office. In 1966, she went to work in the Community Action Agency and worked her way up to become the Executive Director. After she retired, the Community Action Resource and Development Center in Coweta dedicated the Head Start building in her name to honor her many years of service to the community. Georgene is survived by her three daughters, Galynn Dyches and her husband, Charlie of Ketchum, Oklahoma, LeyAnn Scott of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Judy Edmiston and her husband, Jerry of Coweta, Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Amy Bors and her husband, Mark, Brandon Morton and his wife, Katrina, Julie Jonkman and her husband, Chuck, Brad Edmiston and his wife, Jannell, and Whitney Carr and her husband, Brandon; eleven great grandchildren, Summer Bors, Sydney Morton, Cruz Morton, Logan Jonkman, Kenzie Jonkman, Gabriella Jonkman, Mckenzie Carr, Hunter Carr, Bentley Carr, Conner Edmiston, and Zach Edmiston; her sister, Joan Pickup; and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family. Georgene was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry David Zachary and her parents, George and Dixie Montgomery. A visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta, Oklahoma. A private family graveside service will be at Vernon Cemetery in Coweta, Oklahoma. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Georgene Zachary entrusted her care, cremation, and service to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.