Gary Dale Chartier passed from this life on December 16, 2022, at his home in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Gary was born fourth child to Earl and Vera Chartier of Coweta, both deceased. His sister, Mary Anne Chartier Pogue is deceased. He is survived by his siblings, brother Jack Chartier and wife Nita of Coweta, sister Linda Chartier Mason and husband Richard Mason of Edmond, and sister Lawana Chartier McDaniel of Tulsa, and many nieces and nephews and great and great-great nieces and nephews. He is survived by his daughter Jessica Chartier Klassen and husband Nathan Klassen and two granddaughters, Kodi and Tatum, of Broken Arrow. Gary graduated from Coweta High School in 1969. He studied business with Oklahoma State University and California Coast University. He was an insurance executive, Assistant Commissioner for the Oklahoma Insurance Department, and an insurance expert witness. His memorial service will be at the Coweta Church of God of Prophecy at 10:30 am on January 21, 2023.