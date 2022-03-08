Freda Sue Krumsiek was born February 10, 1935 in Broken Arrow, OK to William Frederick (Fred) Borneman and Doris Cora Barr. She departed this world on March 2, 2022 at Saint Francis South Hospital in Tulsa, OK. Freda was raised in the Lone Star Community in Coweta. OK. She attended Lone Star School and Coweta Public Schools where she graduated in 1953. Following graduation Freda helped on her parent's farm for a year before attending Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, OK with her sister Mildred. After one year of college Freda moved to Tulsa, OK with her sister Peggy where she eventually was employed with Public Service Company of Oklahoma in the home service department. It was at PSO that Freda met the love of her life, she married Jasper Luther (Junior) Krumsiek Jr on November 7, 1959 in her parent's home in Coweta. Freda and Junior lived in Tulsa for 8 years, during that time all four of their children were born. After moving back to Coweta in 1967, Freda spent her days being a mother and wife. She was an avid gardener and spent much of the summer canning and preserving the food she grew. She raised broiler chickens and laying hens. Freda spent many years being the 4-H leader in Coweta. For several decades she was a member of the Shahan Homemaker's club (FCE) where she held many offices and helped with the Wagoner County Fair each year. In 1981 she started working for the new Walmart store in Coweta where she was employed for 17 years and held many different positions. Freda enjoyed gardening, bird watching, knitting, crocheting, sewing, flowers and all types of puzzles. Over the years Freda had many interests and a few part-time jobs, including switch board operator and encyclopedia salesman, but her all-time favorite job was being a grandmother. Grandma Freda loved spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids. She taught some of them to sew and crochet and went to countless stock shows, fairs, ball games, 4-H and FFA events and banquets. If their grandkids were in it, Grandma and Grandpa were there. Grandma Freda was loved greatly and will be missed by her family and friends. Freda was preceded in death by her parents and her son, Ricky. She is survived by her husband, Junior, of the home; three daughters: Rhonda and Mark Blair of Boynton, OK, Laura and Tom Brown of Coweta, OK, and Traci and Ric McKnight of Mannford, OK; two sisters and her brother-in-law: Peggy Borneman of Tulsa, OK and Mildred and Harold Keel of Coweta, OK; her brothers-in-law and sister-in-law: Gene Krumsiek of Sand Springs, OK and Joe and Carol Krumsiek of Coweta, OK; six grandchildren: Karen and Toby Herriman of Morris, OK, Wes Blair and Tiffani Davis of Broken Arrow, OK, Kadie and Zach Smith of Talala, OK, Baylee and Dustin Arreola of Coweta, OK, Maggie Brown of Inola, OK and Ryder McKnight of Mannford, OK; five great-grandchildren: Daryn Herriman of Council Hill, OK, Kaylee and JoDawn Herriman of Morris, OK, Tinley Jo and Zaylee Mae Smith of Talala, OK; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation was from 12:00 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at Brown Funeral Home in Coweta, Oklahoma with the family present from 4:00 6:00 PM. Services celebrating Freda's life were at 1:00 PM on Monday, March 7, 2022 at Lone Star Baptist Church in Coweta, Oklahoma with Rev. Sam Davis officiating. Freda was laid to rest at Council Hill Cemetery in Council Hill, Oklahoma. Pallbearers are Wesley Blair, Zach Smith, Dustin Arreola, Daryn Herriman, Toby Herriman, and Tom Brown. Honorary Pallbearers are Mark Blair, Ric McKnight, and Ryder McKnight. Family and friends may share memories online at www.brownfamilycares.com. The family of Freda Sue Krumsiek entrusted her care and services to Brown Funeral Home & Cremations, 210 S. Broadway, Coweta, Oklahoma 74429, 918-486-5515.