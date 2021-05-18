Dr. Lucile McCarty Morse Dr. Lucile Morse passed away Friday morning, May 14, 2021, at the age of 90 leaving behind a beloved family and a legacy of students from decades of teaching at all levels. Dr. Morse was born July 26, 1930 at Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Charles & Carmen McCarty. She graduated from Coweta High School (1948). Following her Freshman year in college, she served as a summer missionary in West Texas. She attended Mary Hardin Baylor(1948-1950) and received her Bachelor's degree from Oklahoma A&M(1952). On February 26, 1954, she married Carl Willis Morse. They were happily married for sixty-seven years. Dr. Morse received Masters in Teacher's Education from East Central State College of Ada, OK(1962). She attended Oklahoma State University on a Delta Kappa Gamma scholarship, receiving her Doctorate in Education in 1971. She was a long-time member of Delta Kappa Gamma sorority, OEA and NEA participating on various committees locally and nationally. She taught at Velma-Alma Public Schools, Marlow Public Schools, Byng Public Schools, and Cowley County Community College of Arkansas City, KS, prior to joining the faculty at East Central University of Ada, OK. Dr. Morse retired from teaching as the Chairman of the English Department at East Central University in 1989. She was a Sunday School and Bible study teacher, church pianist, and member of the choir. Dr. Morse loved to travel visiting England, Australia, the Ukraine, Malaysia as well as road trips across the U.S with her husband. She was a loving grandmother who delighted in her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors include: her husband, Carl, of the home; son, Mack Morse and wife, Mary, of Ponca City, OK; daughter, Carla Anderson and husband, Dawson, of Houston, TX; grandchildren: Jarrod Morse and wife, Sarah, of Pauls Valley, OK; Amanda Jordan and husband, Chris, of Arlington, TX; Sam Morse, of Stillwater, OK; Katelyn Furman and husband, Nick, of Houston, TX; great grandchildren: Tyler and Dylan Jordan, of Arlington, TX; and Jack & Will Furman, of Houston, TX; sister, Betty Woolard, of Parker, CO; nephews: Jim Woolard and wife, Terri, of Parker, CO; Mark Woolard and wife, Coleen, of Lafayette, LA; and Charles Yarbrough and wife, Judy, of Dallas, TX; nieces: Debbie Yarbrough and husband, Richard Kahoe, of Woodward, OK; and Becky Waight and husband, Ken, of White Rock, NM; and numerous great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, great granddaughter, Natalie Furman; sister, Louise Yarbrough; brothers in-law: Charles Yarbrough and Jim Woolard; and nephew, James Robert Yarbrough. Family visitation from 5:00-7:00 PM Friday, May 21, 2021 at of Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory in Eufaula, Oklahoma. A graveside service was held at 11:00a.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021 at the Vernon Cemetery in Coweta with Robert Foster officiating. Burial was under the direction of Hunn Black & Merritt Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made at www.hbmfuneralhome.com